Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $28.01 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $28,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3,988.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 87,195 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Shares of PAYX opened at $128.84 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.15 and its 200-day moving average is $117.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

