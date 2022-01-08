Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $25.65 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $25,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 16.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.89. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.