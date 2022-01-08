Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Lam Research worth $40,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.88.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $669.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $663.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.