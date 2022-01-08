Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 50,158 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $87,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK stock opened at $192.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.77 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.61.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.08.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

