Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 31,373 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,373 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $137.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

