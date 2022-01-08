Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Shares Up 0.4%

Luxottica Group SpA (OTCMKTS:LUXTY)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80. 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80.

Luxottica Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUXTY)

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses.

