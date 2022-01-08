Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,123 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Lumen Technologies worth $21,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 65,058 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Mirova increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,256,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,666,000 after buying an additional 378,175 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

