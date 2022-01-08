Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 7.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $24,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $127,445,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $368.77 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

