LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $193.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.67.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $177.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $103.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.