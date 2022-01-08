Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,301 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $10,886,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $2,565,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $445,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ASO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Shares of ASO opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.