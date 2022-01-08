Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 20,385 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,385 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Rimini Street worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $4,936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $179,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock worth $6,809,426. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $474.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

