Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 19,999 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,437 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,999 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $80.64 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

