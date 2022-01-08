Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPB opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.94. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $702.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.46%.

TPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

