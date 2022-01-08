Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $223.73 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

