Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PROG by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRG. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:PRG opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

