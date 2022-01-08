Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,011 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Zumiez by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,564 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Zumiez by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,484 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

