Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 159.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 161,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in UGI by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UGI by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,563 shares of company stock worth $8,268,069. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. UGI Co. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

