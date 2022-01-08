Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of STXS opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.42 million, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.52. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stereotaxis will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 345.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 52,723 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 197,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

