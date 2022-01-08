London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 539,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.7 days.

Shares of LDNXF stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.50. 5,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,733. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.55. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $85.83 and a 12 month high of $144.28.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

