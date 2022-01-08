Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 38,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $360.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.50. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

