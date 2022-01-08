LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,428 shares of company stock worth $538,262. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

