Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $83,123.72 and $7.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,802.91 or 0.99977014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00085460 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00033172 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00033185 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.11 or 0.00808855 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

