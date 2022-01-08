LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Down 16.5% This Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and $50,771.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00053857 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

