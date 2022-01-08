Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Weak Earnings

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)’s stock price traded down 6.5% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $140.83 and last traded at $140.83. 824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 41,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.68.

The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lindsay by 17.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Lindsay by 586.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.06 and its 200-day moving average is $157.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

