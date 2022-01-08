Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LNN opened at $138.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $123.68 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

