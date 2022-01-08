Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,265.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,454.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3,436.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

