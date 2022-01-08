Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.25. Lincoln National reported earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $8.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.79.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after buying an additional 687,151 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Lincoln National by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after buying an additional 532,612 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after buying an additional 412,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

