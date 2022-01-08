Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in December

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 166,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977. Linamar has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $72.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

