Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Down 6.3%

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 16,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 730,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LILM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $2,111,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $5,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $5,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

