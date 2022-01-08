Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.03.

Shares of LI opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Li Auto by 295.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

