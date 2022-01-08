Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,453,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,655,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 779,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 347,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 58,632 shares during the last quarter.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Leslie's Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

