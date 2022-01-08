Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $107.33. 17,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,667. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

