LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $47.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,710 shares of company stock worth $398,039 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in LendingClub by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $1,499,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LendingClub by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 72,342 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

