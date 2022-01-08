Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Down to $44.67

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.67, but opened at $43.01. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 3,732 shares trading hands.

LEGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Legend Biotech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of -0.13.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Legend Biotech by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,833 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,998,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Legend Biotech by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,951,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,371,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

