Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 252.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,621 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

