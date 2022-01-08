Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75.

Larsen & Toubro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and financial activities. It operates through the following business segments: Infrastructure; Power; Defence Engineering; Heavy Engineering; Hydrocarbon; Information Technology and Technology Services; Financial Services; Developmental Projects; and Others.

