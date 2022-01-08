LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LNXSF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.33.

LNXSF opened at $65.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $80.55.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

