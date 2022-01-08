Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

LNTH opened at $26.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $659,299. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

