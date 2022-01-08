Lancashire’s (LRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 730 ($9.84) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.29) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.29) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 787 ($10.61) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 708.43 ($9.55).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 538 ($7.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 512.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 583.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 487.60 ($6.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 766 ($10.32).

In related news, insider Simon Fraser purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($13,960.38). Also, insider Sally Williams purchased 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of £50,038.80 ($67,428.65). Insiders bought 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,559,880 over the last three months.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

