Lamden Price Reaches $0.0754 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0754 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $10.72 million and $619,382.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

