Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.24. 3,026,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,186. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

