Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

NYSE:LW opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.