Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) Short Interest Update

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I stock remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000.

About Lakeshore Acquisition I

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

