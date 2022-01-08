Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $89.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.62. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.