Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 50,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 349,356 shares.The stock last traded at $20.35 and had previously closed at $19.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 35.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 37.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,231.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

