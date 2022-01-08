Lake Street Capital Lowers OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target to $14.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OSUR. Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $7.94 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $571.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.93 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after buying an additional 2,180,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,879 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after acquiring an additional 282,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.