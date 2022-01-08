Lake Street Capital Lowers iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target to $22.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICAD. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iCAD has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. iCAD has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, CEO Michael S. Klein acquired 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and sold 28,750 shares worth $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth $3,440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iCAD by 324.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its position in iCAD by 1.1% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iCAD by 62.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

