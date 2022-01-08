Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $42,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after buying an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

Shares of LH stock opened at $285.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.74 and a 200-day moving average of $289.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $210.13 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

