La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stake Lifted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,855,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,015,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,246,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after buying an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after buying an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.04.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,889,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $319,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,892 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.