L & S Advisors Inc Takes $311,000 Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Novavax by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Novavax by 414.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Novavax by 92.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,205,000 after purchasing an additional 97,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Novavax by 9.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.83.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $201,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 10,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,371,631.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,408 shares of company stock valued at $18,689,758 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

